Arts and Ideas: February 15, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm The science behind why we love, how love develops, and how it sustains us across our relationships and communities.

8pm How figure skating shaped the lives of two siblings who competed together.

9pm Essayist and Travel writer Pico Iyer on his acting role in the film Marty Supreme. And, a telling of a folk tale by Virginia Hamilton.

10pm “Moss,” “Earth Whistlers,” and more random stories on shuffle, with PRX Remix.

