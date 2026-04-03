Arts and Ideas: February 22, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm Tales of jumping, or being thrown, into the deep end — figuratively and literally. True stories told live on The Moth Radio Hour, produced by Atlantic Public Media and hosted by Jay Allison in Woods Hole.

8pm Humankind is going back to the Moon for the first time in 50 years. We learn why.

9pm Music from an R&B and early Rock singer you might’ve missed Annie Laurie.

10pm “Saying Goodbye to Hollywood Park,” and more random stories on shuffle, with PRX Remix.

