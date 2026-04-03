Arts and Ideas: February 8, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm True stories told live, connected by one topic. "Live from New York: The Audacity! Global Stories of Daring" on The Moth Radio Hour, produced in Woods Hole by Atlantic Public Media.

8pm Duke Ellington's musical portrayal of the African-American experience.

9pm Assisted suicide should be legalized. Yes or no, that’s the debate this week.

10pm “The Valentine 1955,” “All for Myself,” and more random stories on shuffle, with PRX Remix.

