Arts and Ideas: March 29, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm The storied Route 66 turns 100 years old. Motel owners reminisce on its heyday, and more stories in the final episode of this three-part documentary.

8pm Spanish, and flamenco-influenced music. And an interview with the late flamenco guitarist Paco De Lucia.

9pm The real science behind the science-fiction movie and book Project Hail Mary.

10pm “Turkey Tail Fungi,” and more random stories on PRX Remix.