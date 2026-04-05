Arts and Ideas: April 5, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm True stories told live. This time “Cents and Sensibility” all about finance, on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, produced by Atlantic Public Media in Woods Hole.

8pm What’s next for trans athletes in sports, after the Olympics’ announced a ban on trans contenders in women’s sports. And the ways state and federal politics are affecting students’ ability to participate in school sports.

9pm Classic rock with a twist.

10pm “Oyster Bunch,” and more random stories on PRX Remix.

