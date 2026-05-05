Arts and Ideas: April 12, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm How global warming is pushing the tuna fishery out of the Solomon Islands’ waters, and what it means for the global tuna industry.

8pm The first band Benny Goodman led, Count Basie, and other Big Band music from the 1930s and 40s.

9pm Why so many Americans believe the 1969 moon landing was fake, and what to do about it.

10pm “Loose Tooth First Grade Room,” and more random stories on PRX Remix.