Arts and Ideas: April 26, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm True stories of music with questionable choices, marching bands, and Country, on the Moth Radio Hour, which Jay Allison and Viki Merrick produce in Woods Hole.

8pm Bands from Hamburg, Germany, who you probably haven’t heard yet.

9pm Conversations with the women leading the global environmental movement.

10pm “Is String Theory Still Our Best Hope?,” and more random stories on PRX Remix.

