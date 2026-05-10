Arts and Ideas: May 10, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of people stepping out on the high wire by joining the Circus, and other leaps of faith… That’s on a new Moth Radio Hour which Viki Merrick and Jay Allison produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm Music and conversation with a west coast Harmonica expert.

9pm An interview with the author of a new book Rural Versus Urban: The Growing Divide that Threatens Democracy. From the National Writers Series in Traverse City, Michigan.

10pm “Don't you have some homework to do,” and more random stories on shuffle, on PRX Remix.

That's each Sunday night from 7 to 11pm.