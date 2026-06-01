Arts and Ideas: May 31, 2026

Join station founder Jay Allison each Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Storytellers face down scenarios of the near-impossible with mixed results… On a new Moth Radio Hour, hosted by Jay Allison and produced in Woods Hole.

8pm Top tracks, and the stories behind them, with “This week in Rock and Roll History.”

9pm Scientific research institutions do a good job incentivizing ground-breaking work. Yes or no, that’s the debate this week.

10pm “Born in a Tornado,” and a bunch more random stories, shuffled, on PRX Remix.

