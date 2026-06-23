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Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: June 21, 2026

Published June 23, 2026 at 5:50 PM EDT

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm We continue the radio drama presentation of The Wizard of Oz. And beware, this week kicks off with flying monkeys.

8pm True stories told live about American dreams, on a new Moth Radio Hour, produced in Woods Hole.

9pm Advice for celebrating America 250. Featuring historians, and documentary film-maker Ken Burns.

10pm “Spotless,” “Trout Stream Families,” and more random stories, shuffled in a playlist, on PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
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