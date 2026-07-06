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Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: June 28, 2026

Published July 6, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Join us every Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm We conclude the radio drama presentation of The Wizard of Oz. Special thanks to Otherworld Media for this great series.

8pm The story of Charles Sumner’s push to end slavery in the U.S. A special by David Freudberg at Humankind.

9pm Songs by the first American-born composer of chamber music. And more early classical American music in "Vienna in the Wilderness: The Moravian Sound" by WDAV Classical Public Radio.

10pm “Evolution of Dining Customs,” and more random stories, shuffled in a playlist, on PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
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