Arts and Ideas: June 28, 2026

Join us every Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm We conclude the radio drama presentation of The Wizard of Oz. Special thanks to Otherworld Media for this great series.

8pm The story of Charles Sumner’s push to end slavery in the U.S. A special by David Freudberg at Humankind.

9pm Songs by the first American-born composer of chamber music. And more early classical American music in "Vienna in the Wilderness: The Moravian Sound" by WDAV Classical Public Radio.

10pm “Evolution of Dining Customs,” and more random stories, shuffled in a playlist, on PRX Remix.

