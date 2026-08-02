Arts and Ideas: August 2, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm Pirates attack, and Jim Hawkins escapes to the jungle in this radio adaptation of the classic novel Treasure Island.

8pm Songs from the many artists and musicians promoted by the late record executive, Clive Davis… Including songs from Aretha Franklin and Bruce Springsteen.

9pm The death penalty should still be used… Yes or no, that’s the debate this week.

10pm “The Hour Of Charm,” “Farmers Market at the End of the Season,” and other random stories on shuffle, it’s PRX Remix.

