Arts and Ideas: July 12, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm Chapter two of “Treasure Island: A telling for the new world.”

8pm A televised proposal, an unlikely tennis alliance, and a funeral in Cameroon. All true stories told live on the Moth Radio Hour, produced here in Woods Hole.

9pm “The World Cup Effect,” and the collision of cultures taking place across North America for the tournament.

10pm “Peepers,” and other random stories, shuffled on PRX Remix.

