Arts and Ideas: September 20, 2026

Join us Sunday night for Atlantic Public Media’s weekly show: Arts and Ideas.

7pm A dangerous CIA mission, the rise and fall of an unusual musical act, and more true stories, told live on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, produced by Jay Allison and Viki Merrick of Atlantic Public Media.

8pm Federal agents arrest a New Bedford fishing mogul in 1991.

9pm Music from Latin American nations celebrating independence this month. Including Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala, among others.

10pm Good stories on shuffle with PRX Remix.