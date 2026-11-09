All Things Considered newscast for Monday, November 9

On All Things Considered for Monday, November 9: 18 scientists and policy experts from the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Falmouth are in Turkey for COP31, the annual UN climate conference that kicks off today. Matti Goldberg, who leads the Woodwell delegation, says the world is unlikely to meet the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal, so policymakers will be looking to scientists for what comes next. Also, the Woods Hole based research vessel Neil Armstrong arrives in Duluth, Minnesota, on its first freshwater voyage, and a baby alpaca named Prince is turning heads at Coonamessett Farm in Falmouth.