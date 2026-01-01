© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CAI Newscasts
Hosted by Sam Houghton
,
Gilda Geist

Newscasts from Morning Edition and All Things Considered on CAI