Falmouth to Falmouth: Connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod
Cape Cod and Cornwall: We are mirroring coastal communities on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Cornwall is the “toe” of England, a peninsula projecting westward toward North America. Cape Cod is an “arm” thrust eastward. We even share some town names, including... Falmouth.
It’s back. Our experimental cross-Atlantic radio collaboration returns for a second episode. This time: Two community police officers compare notes on outreach, guns, racism, and answering mental health calls. Also: What happens to our neighborhoods when essential workers can no longer afford to live in them? And harvesting oysters for a living sounds very different in Cornwall compared to Cape Cod.
A collaborative radio project connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod