© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Falmouth to Falmouth: Connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod

Cape Cod and Cornwall: We are mirroring coastal communities on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Cornwall is the “toe” of England, a peninsula projecting westward toward North America. Cape Cod is an “arm” thrust eastward. We even share some town names, including... Falmouth.

F2Fsection.png

F2F Ep 2
Police, housing advocates and oyster farmers: Falmouth to Falmouth 2
It’s back. Our experimental cross-Atlantic radio collaboration returns for a second episode. This time: Two community police officers compare notes on outreach, guns, racism, and answering mental health calls. Also: What happens to our neighborhoods when essential workers can no longer afford to live in them? And harvesting oysters for a living sounds very different in Cornwall compared to Cape Cod.
ftoffinal.png
Falmouth to Falmouth: Connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod
A collaborative radio project connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod