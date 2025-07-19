The Garden Lady - Episode 29

Are the leaves of your morning glory filled with holes? Did your zinnia foliage get shredded when you put the young plants in the garden? Are you wondering what you can do about it? This week C.L. talks about when we need to protect our plants, and the times when we should let nature take its course. She’ll consider that there is always an acceptable level of damage, especially if it’s cosmetic in nature and the plants affected are ornamentals. When to respond and to hold back. And of course she takes calls about your plants, gardens and landscapes.