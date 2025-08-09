The Garden Lady - Episode 32
In this episode of The Garden Lady C.L. delves into the reasons that growth and ripening in our vegetable gardens can be variable. It seems that many people are finding that their tomatoes are late to ripen this year, so we give some of the reasons that this is happening. She gave a suggestion for care of Lavender Plants, and for having more flower power from August through the fall, along with answering listener’s calls.