The Garden Lady - Episode 32

By C.L. Fornari
Published August 9, 2025 at 2:49 PM EDT
In this episode of The Garden Lady C.L. delves into the reasons that growth and ripening in our vegetable gardens can be variable. It seems that many people are finding that their tomatoes are late to ripen this year, so we give some of the reasons that this is happening. She gave a suggestion for care of Lavender Plants, and for having more flower power from August through the fall, along with answering listener’s calls.

C.L. Fornari
C.L. Fornari is the author of eight books, including Coffee for Roses and The Cocktail Hour Garden. She’s a professional speaker, the former host of GardenLine on WXTK, and co-host of the Plantrama podcast. She is a frequent speaker to groups nationwide, and has worked for a family-owned independent garden center for 25 years. C.L. grows vegetables, flowers, shrubs, trees and numerous other plants at Poison Ivy Acres on Cape Cod. In 2015 C.L. launched the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival, a ten-day regional celebration of gardens that typically raises over $100,000.00 for local non-profits every year and draws public attention to Hydrangeas and gardening.
