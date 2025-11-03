Garden Lady - Episode 43

On this episode of The Garden Lady, C.L. Fornari explains why spiders and spiderwebs are popular Halloween decorations. These non-aggressive spiders rarely bite and are beneficial in our gardens, but there are good reasons that they’re more visible in October.

She also speaks with Uri Lorimer about fall cleanup and some indigenous plants that are beautiful in fall and winter. Uli is the author of the Northeast Native Plant Primer: 253 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden. He’s also director of Horticulture at Native Plant Trust in Framingham, MA.