Engaging kids in reading and writing

By Mindy Todd
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST
One of the gifts of adolescence is imagination. Expressing imagination through storytelling is wonderful way to enhance a child’s written and spoken language and writing skills. On The Point, we discuss a new book of "story starters", and hear kids read the stories the book inspired. And we talk with educators and librarians about books and activities to engage reading and writing in kids of all ages.
Guests on the program are:
TM Murphy and Matt Penta, creators of Story Starters
Valerie Arroyo, youth services librarian at the Falmouth Public Library.
Jessica Devin, former teacher and owner of The Brewster Book Store.
Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
