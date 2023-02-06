© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

What does it mean to be female?

By Mindy Todd
Published February 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST
Screenshot 2023-02-06 at 10.50.08 AM.png
Book cover art

Since Charles Darwin, evolutionary biologists have seemed convinced that the males of the animal kingdom are the interesting ones: dominating and promiscuous, while females are dull, passive, and devoted. In her book entitled "Bitch: a revolutionary guide to sex, evolution, and the female animal", Zoologist Lucy Cooke tells a different story. Whether investigating same-sex female albatross couples that raise chicks, murderous mother meerkats, or the titanic battle of the sexes waged by ducks, Cooke shows us a new evolutionary biology, one where females can be as dynamic as any male. This isn‘t your grandfather’s evolutionary biology. It’s more inclusive, truer to life, and, simply, more fun. Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd