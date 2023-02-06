What does it mean to be female?

Since Charles Darwin, evolutionary biologists have seemed convinced that the males of the animal kingdom are the interesting ones: dominating and promiscuous, while females are dull, passive, and devoted. In her book entitled "Bitch: a revolutionary guide to sex, evolution, and the female animal", Zoologist Lucy Cooke tells a different story. Whether investigating same-sex female albatross couples that raise chicks, murderous mother meerkats, or the titanic battle of the sexes waged by ducks, Cooke shows us a new evolutionary biology, one where females can be as dynamic as any male. This isn‘t your grandfather’s evolutionary biology. It’s more inclusive, truer to life, and, simply, more fun. Mindy Todd hosts.