Engaging with the natural world

We tend to think of human history as separate from natural history- a mindset that illustrates just how removed we’ve become from nature. On The Point, we talk with members of the Aquinnah and Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe about the natural history of our region and our place in it. And we discuss the importance of protecting open space and creating opportunities for people to re-connect with nature.

With us-

Ramona Peters, a Bear Clan member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and chairwoman of the Native Land Conservancy and Diana Ruiz, Executive Director of the Native Land Conservancy

David Two Arrows Vanderhoop, Aquinnah Wampanoag Elder and Executive Director of Sassafras Earth Education, and Saskia Vanderhoop, co founder of Sassafras Earth Education

Marcus Hendricks, an indigenous professional who provides education on the history and traditions of his cultural heritage through guided walks and seminars. He also creates handmade Wampum jewelry, traditional indigenous items, and culturally sustainable foods.

Mindy Todd hosts.