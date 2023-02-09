© 2023
The Point

Engaging with the natural world

By Mindy Todd
Published February 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST
Screenshot 2023-02-09 at 11.51.06 AM.png
Sassafras Earth Education, Martha's Vineyard
/
In the woods in winter, on Martha's Vineyard

We tend to think of human history as separate from natural history- a mindset that illustrates just how removed we’ve become from nature. On The Point, we talk with members of the Aquinnah and Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe about the natural history of our region and our place in it. And we discuss the importance of protecting open space and creating opportunities for people to re-connect with nature.
With us-
Ramona Peters, a Bear Clan member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and chairwoman of the Native Land Conservancy and Diana Ruiz, Executive Director of the Native Land Conservancy
David Two Arrows Vanderhoop, Aquinnah Wampanoag Elder and Executive Director of Sassafras Earth Education, and Saskia Vanderhoop, co founder of Sassafras Earth Education
Marcus Hendricks, an indigenous professional who provides education on the history and traditions of his cultural heritage through guided walks and seminars. He also creates handmade Wampum jewelry, traditional indigenous items, and culturally sustainable foods.
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
