Role of Psychedelics in Psychiatric Treatment

Initially researched in the 1940s, psychedelics are reemerging as a potential solution in the treatment of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance use disorders.

Our panel of mental health experts discuss how they work and clinical trials underway for treating a variety of psychiatric illnesses.

Joining us are:

Psychiatrist Marc Whaley, Psychiatrist Jonathan Schwartz, Social Worker Jenny Putnam, and Psychiatrist Jerrold Rosenbaum, Psychiatrist-in-Chief emeritus, and Director of the Center for Neuroscience of Psychedelics at Mass General Hospital, and Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Mindy Todd hosts.

