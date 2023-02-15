© 2023
The Point

Role of Psychedelics in Psychiatric Treatment

By Mindy Todd
Published February 15, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST
Initially researched in the 1940s, psychedelics are reemerging as a potential solution in the treatment of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance use disorders.

Our panel of mental health experts discuss how they work and clinical trials underway for treating a variety of psychiatric illnesses.

Joining us are:
Psychiatrist Marc Whaley, Psychiatrist Jonathan Schwartz, Social Worker Jenny Putnam, and Psychiatrist Jerrold Rosenbaum, Psychiatrist-in-Chief emeritus, and Director of the Center for Neuroscience of Psychedelics at Mass General Hospital, and Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
