Maritime routes of the underground railroad

Published March 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT
Much of what we know about the underground railroad focuses on the network of secret routes and safe houses that moved enslaved people to freedom. But many living in the deep south or along the coast escaped by sea. On The Point, we talk with historian Timothy Walker about the significance of these maritime routes and why they’ve largely been left out of the historical record.

Walker is a professor of history at UMASS Dartmouth and editor of the book Sailing to Freedom: Maritime Dimensions of the Underground Railroad.

He will be speaking about his book at Sturgis Library in Barnstable on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

For more information about the talk go to: https://www.sturgislibrary.org/event/sailing-to-freedom-the-maritime-dimensions-of-the-underground-railroad/

This interview first aired on July 1, 2021.

