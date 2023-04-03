© 2023
By Mindy Todd
Published April 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT
In October of 2015. a huge U.S. flagged cargo ship "the El Faro" sank in the Bermuda triangle during hurricane Joaquin. Despite a seasoned crew, state of the art navigation systems, and advance warning of the storm, the boat disappeared without sending out a Mayday and without launching lifeboats. All 33 souls on board were lost. George Michelsen Foy is a lifelong mariner and author. His most recent book is Run the Storm: A Savage Hurricane, A Brave Crew and the Wreck of the SS El Faro. Mindy Todd hosts this interview on The Point.

