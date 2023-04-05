As tensions grew between the British and Patriots, Martha’s Vineyard tried to stay independent and neutral. Once war broke out, how did this unfold? On The Point, Vineyard historian and author Tom Dresser talks about the people, events and places on the island that played a role in the American Revolution, plus the background on myths such as the Liberty Pole ladies and General Grey’s raid. Dresser’s recent book is entitled Martha’s Vineyard in the American Revolution.

Mindy Todd hosts.