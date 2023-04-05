© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
The Point

Martha’s Vineyard in the American Revolution

By Mindy Todd
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT
Screenshot 2023-04-05 at 11.29.06 AM.png
Book cover art

As tensions grew between the British and Patriots, Martha’s Vineyard tried to stay independent and neutral. Once war broke out, how did this unfold? On The Point, Vineyard historian and author Tom Dresser talks about the people, events and places on the island that played a role in the American Revolution, plus the background on myths such as the Liberty Pole ladies and General Grey’s raid. Dresser’s recent book is entitled Martha’s Vineyard in the American Revolution.
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
