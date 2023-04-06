© 2023
The Point

Examining New England’s history of participation in the illicit trade of enslaved humans

By Mindy Todd
Published April 6, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT
Screenshot 2023-04-06 at 12.09.03 PM.png
Atlantic Black Box
/
Account of a case heard before Barnstable MA county court in 1777

In the mid 1800’s merchant ships from New England were engaged in trans Atlantic trade, including traffick of enslaved humans. On The Point, we talk with historians bringing this history to light and how it impacts the present day conversation around race, equity and identity.
With us:
Meadow Dibble, the founder / executive director of the Atlantic Black Box Project and visiting Scholar at Brown University’s Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice.
Dr. Kate McMahon, Museum Specialist at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington D.C. She leads research efforts at the Center for the Study of Global Slavery.
Maine State Representative Rachel Talbot Ross. She is the first and only Black woman elected to the Maine Legislature and to legislative leadership.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
