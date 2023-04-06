Examining New England’s history of participation in the illicit trade of enslaved humans

In the mid 1800’s merchant ships from New England were engaged in trans Atlantic trade, including traffick of enslaved humans. On The Point, we talk with historians bringing this history to light and how it impacts the present day conversation around race, equity and identity.

With us:

Meadow Dibble, the founder / executive director of the Atlantic Black Box Project and visiting Scholar at Brown University’s Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice.

Dr. Kate McMahon, Museum Specialist at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington D.C. She leads research efforts at the Center for the Study of Global Slavery.

Maine State Representative Rachel Talbot Ross. She is the first and only Black woman elected to the Maine Legislature and to legislative leadership.

