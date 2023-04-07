News Roundup: Holtec applies for permit to dump radioactive water; Vineyard Wind to begin construction in June

This week: That million gallons of radioactive water that Holtec wants to dump into Cape Cod Bay? Samples of it have now been taken and sent to a lab. Also: Vineyard Wind is gathering the pieces to start assembling its offshore wind farm. And, the Steamship Authority is in no rush to reach for electric ferries — that’s got some folks frustrated.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Lucas Thors of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and Will Sennott of the New Bedford Light.

