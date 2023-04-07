© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Holtec applies for permit to dump radioactive water; Vineyard Wind to begin construction in June

By Steve Junker
Published April 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT
IMG_6189.jpeg
S Junker
/
One of April's early bloomers: a star magnolia.

This week: That million gallons of radioactive water that Holtec wants to dump into Cape Cod Bay? Samples of it have now been taken and sent to a lab. Also: Vineyard Wind is gathering the pieces to start assembling its offshore wind farm. And, the Steamship Authority is in no rush to reach for electric ferries — that’s got some folks frustrated.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Lucas Thors of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and Will Sennott of the New Bedford Light.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker