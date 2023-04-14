© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Joint Base airman at center of national scrutiny; letter outlines legal argument against water dump

By Steve Junker
Published April 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
April dusk
S Junker
/
April dusk

This week: An airman stationed at Joint Base Cape Cod is at the center of national scrutiny over leaked documents. And, a local group says it’s got a legal argument for stopping Holtec from dumping radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Bill Eville of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon;
and CAI's Brian Engles.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker