News Roundup: Joint Base airman at center of national scrutiny; letter outlines legal argument against water dump

This week: An airman stationed at Joint Base Cape Cod is at the center of national scrutiny over leaked documents. And, a local group says it’s got a legal argument for stopping Holtec from dumping radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Bill Eville of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon;

and CAI's Brian Engles.

