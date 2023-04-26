Books about music and musicians
From Willa Cather to E. B. White, from Sondheim to Proust, The Point presents a potpourri of books featuring music and musicians.
Jill Erickson and Peter Abrahams join the monthly book discussion. Mindy Todd hosts.
Here's a list of books mentioned on the show:
Peter's picks:
Mozart: The Reign of Love - Jan Swafford
Pops - Terry Teachout
The Last Train to Memphis - Peter Guralnik
The Philosophy of Modern Song - Bob Dylan
Jill's picks:
Zin! Zin! Zin! a Violin By Lloyd Moss, illustrated by Marjorie Priceman
The Cricket in Times Square by George Selden, illustrated by Garth Williams
The Trumpet of the Swan by E. B. White, illustrated by Fred Marcellino
This Is What It Sounds Like: what the music you love says about you by Susan Rogers and Obi Ogas
Notes and Tones: musician-to musician interviews by Arthur Taylor
The Song of the Lark by Willa Cather
Constructing A Nervous System: a memoir by Margo Jefferson
Mindy's and listener picks:
Cellist of Sarajevo by Steven Galloway.
Jane Austen and Mozart: Classical Equilibrium in Fiction and Music, by Robert Wallace.
Zen Guitar by Phillip Toshio Sudo
Footloose by Kenny Loggins, Dean Pitchford, and Tim Bowers
Priscilla the Amazing Pinkywink by Jim Coogan
Music for Prime Time by Jon Burlingame (Dan's pick:)