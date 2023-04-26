Books about music and musicians

From Willa Cather to E. B. White, from Sondheim to Proust, The Point presents a potpourri of books featuring music and musicians.

Jill Erickson and Peter Abrahams join the monthly book discussion. Mindy Todd hosts.

Here's a list of books mentioned on the show:

Peter's picks:

Mozart: The Reign of Love - Jan Swafford

Pops - Terry Teachout

The Last Train to Memphis - Peter Guralnik

The Philosophy of Modern Song - Bob Dylan

Jill's picks:

Zin! Zin! Zin! a Violin By Lloyd Moss, illustrated by Marjorie Priceman

The Cricket in Times Square by George Selden, illustrated by Garth Williams

The Trumpet of the Swan by E. B. White, illustrated by Fred Marcellino

This Is What It Sounds Like: what the music you love says about you by Susan Rogers and Obi Ogas

Notes and Tones: musician-to musician interviews by Arthur Taylor

The Song of the Lark by Willa Cather

Constructing A Nervous System: a memoir by Margo Jefferson

Mindy's and listener picks:

Cellist of Sarajevo by Steven Galloway.

Jane Austen and Mozart: Classical Equilibrium in Fiction and Music, by Robert Wallace.

Zen Guitar by Phillip Toshio Sudo

Footloose by Kenny Loggins, Dean Pitchford, and Tim Bowers

Priscilla the Amazing Pinkywink by Jim Coogan

Music for Prime Time by Jon Burlingame (Dan's pick:)

