Correcting the record of our local history to include Black, Brown and Indigenous people

We’ve long been taught that history is fact: a set of truths about people and events. But history is an interpretation of events, and as such, subject to individual, cultural and political biases. It’s often reflective of one or two perspectives- typically the perspective of those with power.

A new film begins to correct the record of our local history- it’s titled JOURNEYS IN THE LIGHT, Democracy, Diversity, and Myth in the Wake of the Mayflower

With us on The Point:

Janet Robinson, filmmaker

Robin Joyce Miller, artist, poet and educator whose work is featured in the film

Lynne Rhodes, current president of the Cape Cod Chapter of the NAACP