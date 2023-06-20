© 2023
The Point

Be the messenger

By Mindy Todd
Published June 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
In honor of Juneteenth we dig into the meaning of Independence in our country, especially for those who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color. We discuss how implicit bias, social, racial inequities and injustices have stifled opportunity. And we ask our listeners: what you are doing to create change?
Our guest on The Point is Dr. Chad Starks. Mindy Todd hosts.
Dr. Stark's doctorate is in criminology, and he's been on the faculty of numerous colleges and universities. He is the founder and CEO of BCS and Associates, a consulting firm cultivating deep diversity, cultural competency, and providing resources and opportunities to marginalized communities.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
