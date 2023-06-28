Books on music and musicians, continued

On The Point, we continue our conversation about books on music and musicians. With us: Jill Erickson and Peter Abrahams. Mindy Todd hosts.

Here's a list of titles mentioned on the show:

Listener picks:

Shared Notes: A Musical Journey by Martin Hayes.

“love is a mixtape” by Robert Sheffield’s

"The Time of Our Singing" by Richard Powers

Dan’s picks

“The Lyrics- 1956 to the present” by Paul McCartney

"Elevator Music – A surreal History of Muzak, Easy Listening, and other Mood Song" by Joseph Lanza

Jill’s picks

Looking I had a Hat and Finishing the Hat by Stephen Sondheim

Swann’s Way by Marcel Proust

Virgil Thomson by Virgil Thompson

Enough: Scenes From Childhood by Stephen Hough

Water Music by Ian Bradly

Peter's picks will be added here shortly.