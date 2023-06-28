Books on music and musicians, continued
On The Point, we continue our conversation about books on music and musicians. With us: Jill Erickson and Peter Abrahams. Mindy Todd hosts.
Here's a list of titles mentioned on the show:
Listener picks:
Shared Notes: A Musical Journey by Martin Hayes.
“love is a mixtape” by Robert Sheffield’s
"The Time of Our Singing" by Richard Powers
Dan’s picks
“The Lyrics- 1956 to the present” by Paul McCartney
"Elevator Music – A surreal History of Muzak, Easy Listening, and other Mood Song" by Joseph Lanza
Jill’s picks
Looking I had a Hat and Finishing the Hat by Stephen Sondheim
Swann’s Way by Marcel Proust
Virgil Thomson by Virgil Thompson
Enough: Scenes From Childhood by Stephen Hough
Water Music by Ian Bradly
Peter's picks will be added here shortly.