The Point

Books on music and musicians, continued

By Mindy Todd
Published June 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT
Book cover art: Elevator music

On The Point, we continue our conversation about books on music and musicians. With us: Jill Erickson and Peter Abrahams. Mindy Todd hosts.
Here's a list of titles mentioned on the show:
Listener picks:
Shared Notes: A Musical Journey by Martin Hayes.
love is a mixtape” by Robert Sheffield’s
"The Time of Our Singing" by Richard Powers

Dan’s picks
The Lyrics- 1956 to the present” by Paul McCartney
"Elevator Music – A surreal History of Muzak, Easy Listening, and other Mood Song" by Joseph Lanza

Jill’s picks
Looking I had a Hat and Finishing the Hat by Stephen Sondheim
Swann’s Way by Marcel Proust
Virgil Thomson by Virgil Thompson
Enough: Scenes From Childhood by Stephen Hough
Water Music by Ian Bradly

Peter's picks will be added here shortly.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
