The Point

Rebels at sea

By Mindy Todd
Published July 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
Book cover art
On The Point, we talk with Eric Jay Dolan about his latest book, Rebels at Sea- Privateering in the American Revolution. It's the story of the daring freelance sailors who proved essential to the winning of the Revolutionary War. Missing from most maritime histories of America’s first war is the ragtag fleet of private vessels, from 20-foot whaleboats to 40-cannon men-of-war. Armed with cannons, swivel guns, muskets, and pikes, thousands of privateers tormented the British, an important factor in America’s victory in the War of Independence. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
