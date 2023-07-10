Sittin In: CAI's local music program

© 2023
By John Basile
Published July 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
Guitarist and composer Fred Fried
CAI's "Sittin' In is a series of programs about local music and musicians. In this installment of "Sittin' In," John Basile talks with Cape Cod-based guitarist and composer Fred Fried, who is constantly working on a new approach to the instrument. Fried calls his playing "pianistic" and he plays an unusual instrument, an eight-string guitar, which he says gives him more freedom for his technique. Fried talks about his career, his recordings and what he's up musically to these days. And, we'll hear a lot of the music he's making.

John Basile
John Basile is the local host of All Things Considered weekday afternoons and a reporter.
