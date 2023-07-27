Owls are enigmatic and fascinating birds. They’re also elusive- but in the last two decades we’ve learned more about how they court, mate and raise their young. And we’ve learned more about whether they act from instinct alone or from intelligence and learning. On The Point, we talk about owls and the biologists, conservationists, and citizen scientists who’ve devoted their lives to the species, with science writer Jennifer Ackerman. Her latest book is What the Owl Knows, The New science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds.