The Point

What the owl knows

By Mindy Todd
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
Owls are enigmatic and fascinating birds. They’re also elusive- but in the last two decades we’ve learned more about how they court, mate and raise their young. And we’ve learned more about whether they act from instinct alone or from intelligence and learning. On The Point, we talk about owls and the biologists, conservationists, and citizen scientists who’ve devoted their lives to the species, with science writer Jennifer Ackerman. Her latest book is What the Owl Knows, The New science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
