Endometriosis is a disease causing tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus to grow in places it’s not supposed to. Sometimes it’s on the ovaries, the fallopian tubes or the outside of the uterus. During menstruation the tissue sheds and causes bleeding- but there’s no easy way for the blood to leave the body and it causes swelling and pain. It can also leave to scar tissue that blocks fallopian tubes making it harder for pregnancy to happen. One in 9 women are affected by this painful disease, yet it can take years to correctly diagnose and treat.

On The Point, we talk with Calli Remillard, Editor of the Bourne Enterprise about her experience living with the disease, and why educating the public, and health care providers is so important.

A new documentary Below The Belt: The Last Health Taboo brings the subject to light through the stories of four women.

The Film is being screened August 7th at Falmouth Academy and sponsored by the Enterprise Newspapers.

