© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Endometriosis

By Mindy Todd
Published August 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
wikimedia commons

Endometriosis is a disease causing tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus to grow in places it’s not supposed to. Sometimes it’s on the ovaries, the fallopian tubes or the outside of the uterus. During menstruation the tissue sheds and causes bleeding- but there’s no easy way for the blood to leave the body and it causes swelling and pain. It can also leave to scar tissue that blocks fallopian tubes making it harder for pregnancy to happen. One in 9 women are affected by this painful disease, yet it can take years to correctly diagnose and treat.
On The Point, we talk with Calli Remillard, Editor of the Bourne Enterprise about her experience living with the disease, and why educating the public, and health care providers is so important.
A new documentary Below The Belt: The Last Health Taboo brings the subject to light through the stories of four women.
The Film is being screened August 7th at Falmouth Academy and sponsored by the Enterprise Newspapers.
(Audio for this interview will be added short;ly)

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd