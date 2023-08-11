News Roundup: Tornadoes touchdown amid torrential rainfall; final wind farm pieces arrive

This week: Is Cape Cod the state's tornado alley? Twisters touched down in Mattapoisett and Barnstable – but luckily, no one was injured and no homes destroyed. Plenty of rain came down, too, flooding roads. Also: the final pieces arrive for offshore wind turbines, and an installer ship so big it couldn’t fit into New Bedford Harbor.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Dan Tritle speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Elsa Partan.

