A call for rebuilding America's health care system

Our system for providing health care to millions of Americans is broken. Politicians, health care advocates, and everyday Americans have been pushing for changes. But it’s the complexity of the system and the associated costs seem insurmountable.

We talk to Amy Finkelstein, a professor of economics at MIT and the director of the Health Care Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research. She is co-author with Liran Einav of the new book We’ve Got You Covered, Rebooting American Health Care.