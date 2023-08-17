© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

A call for rebuilding America's health care system

Published August 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT
Rebooting Health Care in America
Rebooting Health Care in America

Our system for providing health care to millions of Americans is broken. Politicians, health care advocates, and everyday Americans have been pushing for changes. But it’s the complexity of the system and the associated costs seem insurmountable.

We talk to Amy Finkelstein, a professor of economics at MIT and the director of the Health Care Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research. She is co-author with Liran Einav of the new book We’ve Got You Covered, Rebooting American Health Care.

The Point
Stay Connected