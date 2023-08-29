Martha's Vineyard Film Festival, + more movie and TV thoughts

On The Point, we start the hour talking with Richard Paradise, founder of the Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival, and executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society. We hear about some of the films and events on tap for this year’s 18th annual film festival, running September Sept 5th through 10th.

Entertainment critic Tim Miller. joins us next, to discuss favorite TV shows and films from the past, plus ones we just recently discovered. Members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike for over 100 days, and the Screen Actors Guild is also striking. As we wait for our favorite TV shows to return, there is a large selection of shows and movies from previous years, or even decades, we can catch up on.