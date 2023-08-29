© 2023
The Point

Martha's Vineyard Film Festival, + more movie and TV thoughts

By Mindy Todd
Published August 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT
MV film festival

On The Point, we start the hour talking with Richard Paradise, founder of the Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival, and executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society. We hear about some of the films and events on tap for this year’s 18th annual film festival, running September Sept 5th through 10th.
Entertainment critic Tim Miller. joins us next, to discuss favorite TV shows and films from the past, plus ones we just recently discovered. Members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike for over 100 days, and the Screen Actors Guild is also striking. As we wait for our favorite TV shows to return, there is a large selection of shows and movies from previous years, or even decades, we can catch up on.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
