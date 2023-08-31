Books on secrets
Secrets kept, secrets revealed and secrets destroyed. From family secrets to secrets of understanding… On The Point's monthly books show, we delve into the importance of secrets in literature, and the power they hold.
Jessica's picks:
Melville in Love: The Secret Life of Herman Melville and the Muse of Moby Dick
by Michael Shelden
Mrs. Sherlock Holmes
by Brad Ricca
Suspicious Minds: Why We Believe Conspiracy Theories
by Rob Brotherton
The Map Thief
by Michael Blanding
The Secret Life of Groceries
by Benjamin Lorr
The Dead Duke, his Secret Wife, and the Missing Corpse
by Piu Marie Eatwell
Grow: The Secrets of our DNA
by Nicola Davies, illustrated by Emily Sutton
The Art Forger
by B.A. Shapiro
Saints for All Occasions
by J. Courtney Sullivan
Mindy/ listener picks
Up Into The Trees by Virginia Rieser
The Whip by Karen Kondazian
Magical Creatures and Mythical Beasts by Emily Hawkins and Professor Mortimer