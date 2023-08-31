Books on secrets

Secrets kept, secrets revealed and secrets destroyed. From family secrets to secrets of understanding… On The Point's monthly books show, we delve into the importance of secrets in literature, and the power they hold.

Jessica's picks:

Melville in Love: The Secret Life of Herman Melville and the Muse of Moby Dick

by Michael Shelden

Mrs. Sherlock Holmes

by Brad Ricca

Suspicious Minds: Why We Believe Conspiracy Theories

by Rob Brotherton

The Map Thief

by Michael Blanding

The Secret Life of Groceries

by Benjamin Lorr

The Dead Duke, his Secret Wife, and the Missing Corpse

by Piu Marie Eatwell

Grow: The Secrets of our DNA

by Nicola Davies, illustrated by Emily Sutton

The Art Forger

by B.A. Shapiro

Saints for All Occasions

by J. Courtney Sullivan

Mindy/ listener picks

Up Into The Trees by Virginia Rieser

The Whip by Karen Kondazian

Magical Creatures and Mythical Beasts by Emily Hawkins and Professor Mortimer

