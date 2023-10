Our bodies change physically, psychologically, functionally, and emotionally in the second half of life.

Geriatrician Dr. Rosanne Leipzig joins us on The Point to discuss age-related changes in our bodies and minds, and describe what's typical with aging-- and what's not. Her new book is Honest Aging: An Insider’s Guide to the Second Half of Life.

Dr. Leipzig will give a presentation at the Falmouth Jewish Congregation on Thursday, October 19th.