© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Science communication in a crisis: an insider’s guide

By Mindy Todd
Published October 16, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
Book cover art
Book cover art

Following the DeepWater Horizon oil spill, Christopher Reddy, Senior scientist in the Marine Chemistry and Geochemistry Department at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, was sought out by media, first responders and policy makers for his expertise. It was a role his advanced degree in chemistry hadn’t prepared him for. On The Point, we talk with him about lessons learned from that experience, which he chronicles in a new book Communication in Crisis: An Insider’s Guide.
We also discuss how to improve communication between scientists and first responders, the public and policy makers, and how to train the journalists to report and present science to a public divided along cultural and political lines. Also joining us during the hour, Ken Kostel, Director of Research Communications at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and Deborah Blum, Director, Knight Science Journalism Program at MIT.
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd