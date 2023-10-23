© 2023
The Point

Coastal land forms

By Mindy Todd
Published October 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
"Dune road" by Mark Adams

Cape Cod is shaped and transformed by things like wind, changing sea levels, erosion, sediment deposits, and humans. On The Point, we discuss the pattern of change over the past century.
With us:
Dr. Graham Geist, Coastal Geologist and Co-Founder of the Center for Coastal Studies. He’s been studying the geological processes that shape the Cape for six decades.
Mark Adams, geologist and cartographer for the Cape Cod National Seashore and scientist/artist in residence at the Center for Coastal studies.
