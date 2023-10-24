© 2023
The Point

Child safety: myths and facts

By Mindy Todd
Published October 24, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT

A parent’s most important job is to keep children safe. But sensationalized news and viral social media posts could be distracting our attention from the true threats to children’s safety and well being. On The Point, we separate myth from fact and discuss strategies to raise resilient, competent and happy kids.
With us-
Andrea Keith, Executive Director of Let Grow
Jacob Stapledon, Community Engagement and Education Program Manager with Children’s Cove
Janell Burley Hoffman- Consultant specializing on the topics of technology, media, health and well-being, Author of the book iRules: What Every Tech-Health Family Needs to Know About Selfies, Sexting, Gaming and Growing Up
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
