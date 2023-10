Since the 1990’s the U.S. has been battling an epidemic of non-medical opioid use that has claimed nearly half a million lives. In 2021 alone, over 80 thousand people died from opioid overdose. On The Point, we talk with addiction specialist Dr. Holly Geyerabout her book Ending the Crisis, The Mayo Clinic Guide to Opioid Addiction and Safe Opioid Use. Mindy Todd hosts.