On The Point, an interview with Stephen Prothero, religion scholar, about his new book God The Bestseller: How One Editor Transformed American Religion One Book at a Time. Deep research fortifies Prothero's takes on the ways religion interacted with popular culture during a period of change (two world wars), on one of the most influential editors of the day, and on our divided identity as a Christian nation and a nation of religions. Mindy Todd hosts.