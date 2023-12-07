Helping neighbors in need

Even in the best of economic times, living on the Cape and Islands is expensive. Food, housing, utilities- it all adds up. Illness, job loss or even car repairs can put people in untenable situations. We discuss the supports and services available to those in need, and the ways all of us can contribute to help.

Guests on the program are:

Kerin Delaney, Executive Director of the Falmouth Service Center

Katie Wibby, CEO of the Lower Cape Outreach Council

Merrick Carreiro, Director of Food Equity Programs at the Island Grown Initiative on Martha’s Vineyard.

Christine Menard, Executive Director of The Family Pantry of Cape Cod.