The Point

Helping neighbors in need

By Mindy Todd
Published December 7, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST
Island grown initiatives

Even in the best of economic times, living on the Cape and Islands is expensive. Food, housing, utilities- it all adds up. Illness, job loss or even car repairs can put people in untenable situations. We discuss the supports and services available to those in need, and the ways all of us can contribute to help.
Guests on the program are:
Kerin Delaney, Executive Director of the Falmouth Service Center
Katie Wibby, CEO of the Lower Cape Outreach Council
Merrick Carreiro, Director of Food Equity Programs at the Island Grown Initiative on Martha’s Vineyard.
Christine Menard, Executive Director of The Family Pantry of Cape Cod.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
