This month's Point books program is about Books on Books.

Our guests are Jill Erickson and Peter Abrams. Mindy Todd hosts.

Jill's picks:

LATER NOVELS AND STORIES (“Nearing Ninety”) by William Maxwell

THE NOVEL CURE by Ella Berthoud and Susan Elderkin

DAYSWORK by Chris Bachelor and Jennifer Hazel

THE BOOK by Mary Ruefle

THE BOOKSHOP by Penelope Fitzgerald

BOOKS MAKE GOOD FRIENDS by Jane Mount

(Other titles will be added soon).